There are on the Bangor Daily News story from Sunday Jan 22, titled Trump's attack on John Lewis fits a pattern of demagoguery. In it, Bangor Daily News reports that:

In November 2015, when most Republicans and political journalists, including this one, were discounting Donald Trump's ability to win the presidency, Trump tweeted an image of a thuggish-looking dark-skinned man holding a handgun over a set of 2015 statistics about race and crime. The statistics, attributed to the nonexistent "Crime Statistics Bureau - San Francisco" for a year that then wasn't even concluded, were transparently bogus.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.