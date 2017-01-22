Trump's attack on John Lewis fits a pattern of demagoguery
There are 18 comments on the Bangor Daily News story from Sunday Jan 22, titled Trump's attack on John Lewis fits a pattern of demagoguery. In it, Bangor Daily News reports that:
In November 2015, when most Republicans and political journalists, including this one, were discounting Donald Trump's ability to win the presidency, Trump tweeted an image of a thuggish-looking dark-skinned man holding a handgun over a set of 2015 statistics about race and crime. The statistics, attributed to the nonexistent "Crime Statistics Bureau - San Francisco" for a year that then wasn't even concluded, were transparently bogus.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
|
#1 Monday Jan 23
this was an opinion column, the are like butt holes everyone has one and I sure don't care about this dip wads, topix you just lost me f ing dumb asses!
|
#2 Tuesday Jan 24
John Lewis is a senile old fart that preaches bitterness and negativity. He lives in the past and encourages "his people" to blame the past for their failures. Never mind the positive people that have ignored people like him and moved up ON THEIR OWN and joined the American mainstream of success. John, it's time you retire.
|
#3 Tuesday Jan 24
Trump is on par to take us back to the time Mr. Lewis was on the bridge. No wonder people of color are afraid of his politics. Obama worked overtime to bring all together regardless of color and it took his full 8 years to do so. Trump say's he wants to help keep Obama's outreach going and so far I have my doubts with what he is offering.
|
#4 Tuesday Jan 24
Obama didn't do sh## to push unity. People of color that are afraid of Trumps politics are the one's that have been riding the system so long and may just have to get off their azzes and quit blaming the past for their personal problems. Never has there been more opportunity for those willing to work hard, stay out of trouble, get training for a trade or vocation, and enjoy a piece of the American pie. Obama didn't push the effort to get people off the front porch and doing for themselves. The Democraps were and are still ok with paying ABLE BODIED people not to work. Hopefully our new President will start at the bottom and use the new broom to sweep out the dirt.
|
Since: Dec 16
558
Location hidden
|
#5 Tuesday Jan 24
Blasphemy! I called out Representative Lewis because he called me illegitimate in an effort to minimize my landslide election! In the same way I know claim that 3-5 million fraudulent votes were cast for my opponent Hillary! Nobody gets away with insulting my ego or challenging my sense of importance and greatness! Nevermind you'll never see a Trump Justice Department investigate and/or prosecute a single person for 3-5 Million votes as my oath of office requires me to do!
|
#6 Wednesday
Dry your eyes Democrap. It's over,it's done, you're not changing a thing so why not get off the porch and do something you can control or at least something useful.
|
Since: Dec 16
558
Location hidden
|
#7 Wednesday
That's it my dearest faithful! Assume all my detractors are Democrats! Nevermind the 43rd President and his wife announced on election night they weren't voting for me! As long as you hold to the narrative and never doubt me, we can make Amerika great again!
|
Since: Dec 16
558
Location hidden
|
#8 Wednesday
Apparently as "President" it's my job to enforce the laws of the land! Given that, I'll be investigating this WIDESPREAD and systemic fraud! It should be easy to round up a couple million fraudulent voters, indict, prosecute, and sentence them! I believe 1050% in the debunked conspiracy theory put forth by Infowars, based on tweets! I believe in it so much, I'm staking my credibility on it!
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#9 Wednesday
Snowflake, your totally unhinged, deal with your butt hurt.
|
Since: Dec 16
558
Location hidden
|
#10 Wednesday
My dearest faithful! As illegal immigrants who cross the border have committed a felony, so to have those who have engaged in voter fraud! We cannot allow such an assault on our democratic process to go unpunished! To do so would invite further breaches of the public confidence! You above all people should understand this and demand the incarceration of all involved!
|
#11 Wednesday
I would like to ask you this, what did Mr Obama do for African Americans? You say he worked overtime for all people of color, but I have been "of color" my whole life and never once did he ever visit. My brothers are dying every day and most people want to blame the cops, but I have had more cops help than Mr Obama ever did. I still look over my shoulder when I see a cop, but I also look when I see someone I don't know. Mr Obama promised a change and I have not seen one. I asked mama one time why we don't trust white people and she said they don't do nothing, but they do provide money so don't change and they will take care of us. I went to college and they said about the same, but I still wonder why don't we all work together. I saw where the Rainbow Collection had over 100 million dollars in their coffers and I wondered why is that money not being spent in our hoods. I asked one time why is all the white churches always coming to our hood and I remember my elder saying that is where the money comes from that is their guilt. I think now that is so us, we will always be who were are because that is who you made us. We are your guilt. Well, this black man is tired of being your guilt and tired of being a source of income for the so called African Americans that feel like we owe them for standing up. My name is not Jamar, but I thought that most people would think that sounded right. All I ask and pray is that you understand that we are one people no matter what our skin color is.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#12 21 hrs ago
Snowflake, the wall will be built and the illegals will be deported.
How's the color crayon and play doh therapy going cupcake, your butt hurt will continue.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#13 21 hrs ago
Sadly libtards only see skin color, not people.
|
#14 21 hrs ago
Trumps response to Lewis for Lewis's attack (not Trump) on his illegitimacy was more than deserved and needed. Lewis needs to pull up his big guy panties and stop crying.
|
Since: Dec 16
558
Location hidden
|
#15 21 hrs ago
That's it my dearest faithful! Continue to assume that all my detractors are elitist liberals! Nevermind securing our borders is an indisputable function of our government! Nevermind a literal wall serves not only as a physical border, but also as a symbol of enduring commitment! Continue to assume that all my detractors comply with your fabricated narrative! Follow my lead and alienate potential allies with your belligerence!
|
#16 17 hrs ago
tramp leave black peoples along with Donald Duck look azz.
|
#17 17 hrs ago
I believe in voodoo I put a spell on you kkk.
|
#18 16 hrs ago
Sorry, idiots... it was Lewis, who attacked the President without cause.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Panama City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New to the area
|6 hr
|To Forward
|6
|Hey Hess, what happened to Tonya Mullins? (Aug '11)
|Tue
|allyh1980
|88
|Panamacitybeach spring break is dead (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|ThomasA
|11
|Sarah's Rentals... STAY AWAY!!! (May '12)
|Jan 18
|Mary
|9
|internet serv
|Jan 17
|help
|4
|Shelly the scammer (Aug '14)
|Jan 12
|local
|856
|john caylor arrested (Apr '16)
|Jan 5
|Panamaed
|17
Find what you want!
Search Panama City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC