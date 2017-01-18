Trump Attack on John Lewis Fits Ugly Pattern
In November 2015, when most Republicans and political journalists, including this one, were discounting Donald Trump's ability to win the presidency, Trump an image of a thuggish-looking dark-skinned man holding a handgun over a set of 2015 statistics about race and crime. The statistics, attributed to the nonexistent "Crime Statistics Bureau -- San Francisco" for a year that then wasn't even concluded, were transparently bogus.
Panama City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New to the area
|19 hr
|Forward
|5
|Hey Hess, what happened to Tonya Mullins? (Aug '11)
|Tue
|allyh1980
|88
|Panamacitybeach spring break is dead (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|ThomasA
|11
|Sarah's Rentals... STAY AWAY!!! (May '12)
|Jan 18
|Mary
|9
|internet serv
|Jan 17
|help
|4
|Shelly the scammer (Aug '14)
|Jan 12
|local
|856
|john caylor arrested (Apr '16)
|Jan 5
|Panamaed
|17
