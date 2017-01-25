Tillman leaves Wewahitchka for Rutherford

Loren Tillman, head football coach and athletic director the past three years at Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School, has been hired as the new football coach at Springfield Rutherford High School. Tillman, a graduate of Rutherford in Bay County and former coach at Bozeman in Bay County, leaves behind a Gator program he led to a 13-16 record the past three years, 5-5 this past season.

