Suspect in manslaughter case charged in another knife attack Updated at
A woman jailed in connection with the drowning death of a man in the shallows of North Bay is now facing another charge after a New Year's Day incident in which she allegedly attacked her boyfriend with a knife, according to arrest reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Panama City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shelly the scammer (Aug '14)
|23 min
|wow
|852
|Who Doesn't Love Bacon?! (Apr '16)
|12 hr
|What the he11
|11
|New Panama City Police Chief Named (Feb '13)
|Tue
|Panamaed
|29
|Lynn Haven Music Thread (May '12)
|Mon
|Musikologist
|17
|corruption in the 14th judicial district (Feb '13)
|Jan 1
|Justice Truth
|61
|john caylor arrested (Apr '16)
|Dec 30
|Panamaed
|16
|new found golf cart freedom
|Dec 25
|ThomasA
|9
Find what you want!
Search Panama City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC