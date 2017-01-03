Suspect in manslaughter case charged ...

Suspect in manslaughter case charged in another knife attack Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

A woman jailed in connection with the drowning death of a man in the shallows of North Bay is now facing another charge after a New Year's Day incident in which she allegedly attacked her boyfriend with a knife, according to arrest reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Panama City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shelly the scammer (Aug '14) 23 min wow 852
Who Doesn't Love Bacon?! (Apr '16) 12 hr What the he11 11
News New Panama City Police Chief Named (Feb '13) Tue Panamaed 29
Lynn Haven Music Thread (May '12) Mon Musikologist 17
corruption in the 14th judicial district (Feb '13) Jan 1 Justice Truth 61
john caylor arrested (Apr '16) Dec 30 Panamaed 16
new found golf cart freedom Dec 25 ThomasA 9
See all Panama City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Panama City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Bay County was issued at January 04 at 9:37AM EST

Panama City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Panama City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Panama City, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,744 • Total comments across all topics: 277,592,279

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC