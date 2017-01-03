OPC: Making Naval History
In September, 2016, an U.S. shipyard and the Canadian design business of an Italian-owned Norwegian shipyard won the largest vessel procurement contract in U.S. Coast Guard history. Now, Eastern Shipbuilding will build nine - and possibly many more - Vard Marine designs in its Panama City, Fla., shipyard.
