Mandy Williamson Paddles Away From WI...

Mandy Williamson Paddles Away From WILN (Island 106)/Panama City

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: AllAccess.com

MANDY WILLIAMSON, morning host at MAGIC Top 40 WILN /PANAMA CITY FL, is leaving the station for a soon-to-be-announced on-air gig in the LEXINGTON, KY market, following a 7 year run. WILLIAMSON started as an intern, and subsequently worked with a series of ISLAND morning shows, including THAT GUY KRAMER, THE MORNING MESS and the MIGUEL SHOW before taking over as MANDY IN THE MORNING.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Panama City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New to the area 14 hr MyPleasure 2
Panamacitybeach spring break is dead (Mar '16) Sun ThomasA 11
Sarah's Rentals... STAY AWAY!!! (May '12) Jan 18 Mary 9
internet serv Jan 17 help 4
Shelly the scammer (Aug '14) Jan 12 local 856
john caylor arrested (Apr '16) Jan 5 Panamaed 17
Mystery Host Jan 4 DRogers 1
See all Panama City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Panama City Forum Now

Panama City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Panama City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Panama City, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,714 • Total comments across all topics: 278,200,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC