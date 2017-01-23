Mandy Williamson Paddles Away From WILN (Island 106)/Panama City
MANDY WILLIAMSON, morning host at MAGIC Top 40 WILN /PANAMA CITY FL, is leaving the station for a soon-to-be-announced on-air gig in the LEXINGTON, KY market, following a 7 year run. WILLIAMSON started as an intern, and subsequently worked with a series of ISLAND morning shows, including THAT GUY KRAMER, THE MORNING MESS and the MIGUEL SHOW before taking over as MANDY IN THE MORNING.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Add your comments below
Panama City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New to the area
|14 hr
|MyPleasure
|2
|Panamacitybeach spring break is dead (Mar '16)
|Sun
|ThomasA
|11
|Sarah's Rentals... STAY AWAY!!! (May '12)
|Jan 18
|Mary
|9
|internet serv
|Jan 17
|help
|4
|Shelly the scammer (Aug '14)
|Jan 12
|local
|856
|john caylor arrested (Apr '16)
|Jan 5
|Panamaed
|17
|Mystery Host
|Jan 4
|DRogers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Panama City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC