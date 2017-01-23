Mandy Williamson Paddles Away From WILN (Island 106)/Panama City

MANDY WILLIAMSON, morning host at MAGIC Top 40 WILN /PANAMA CITY FL, is leaving the station for a soon-to-be-announced on-air gig in the LEXINGTON, KY market, following a 7 year run. WILLIAMSON started as an intern, and subsequently worked with a series of ISLAND morning shows, including THAT GUY KRAMER, THE MORNING MESS and the MIGUEL SHOW before taking over as MANDY IN THE MORNING.

