Kitten tests positive for rabies Updated at
A 3-month-old kitten found on 23rd Street has tested positive for rabies, the second cat found to have rabies in the past month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Panama City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New to the area
|Thu
|To Forward
|6
|Hey Hess, what happened to Tonya Mullins? (Aug '11)
|Tue
|allyh1980
|88
|Panamacitybeach spring break is dead (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|ThomasA
|11
|Sarah's Rentals... STAY AWAY!!! (May '12)
|Jan 18
|Mary
|9
|internet serv
|Jan 17
|help
|4
|Shelly the scammer (Aug '14)
|Jan 12
|local
|856
|john caylor arrested (Apr '16)
|Jan 5
|Panamaed
|17
Find what you want!
Search Panama City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC