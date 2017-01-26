Kitten tests positive for rabies Updated at

Kitten tests positive for rabies Upda...

Kitten tests positive for rabies

A 3-month-old kitten found on 23rd Street has tested positive for rabies, the second cat found to have rabies in the past month.

