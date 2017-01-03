Judicial nominating committee announces process

The Fourteenth Judicial Circuit's Judicial Nominating Commission, pursuant to a request from Gov. Rick Scott, and through Chairman Waylon Graham, announced last week the process concerning the taking and reviewing of applications from members of the Florida Bar who are interested in applying for the vacancy recently created when Circuit Judge William Wright of Marianna retired. All those interested in applying for this vacancy should complete the appropriate application that may be downloaded from the Florida Bar's or the Governor's website and then provide the original, along with seven copies and a CD-R containing the application, to the Law Office of Waylon Graham, located at 537 Harmon Ave. in Panama City, FL 32401.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star.