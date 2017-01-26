Florida man faces life for selling co...

Florida man faces life for selling cocaine found at sea

Panama City, Fla. a A Florida Panhandle fisherman faces life in prison after finding a bale of cocaine in the Gulf of Mexico and setting up a distribution network to sell the drugs.

