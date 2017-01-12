Bay man accused of sexually battering a person in wheelchair
A Bay County man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly sexually battered a person confined to a wheelchair on multiple occasions, according to court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Panama City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|internet serv
|Jan 12
|Stealer
|3
|Sarah's Rentals... STAY AWAY!!! (May '12)
|Jan 12
|Fsu03Alum
|8
|Shelly the scammer (Aug '14)
|Jan 12
|local
|856
|Panamacitybeach spring break is dead (Mar '16)
|Jan 9
|Fiesta Motel
|4
|john caylor arrested (Apr '16)
|Jan 5
|Panamaed
|17
|Mystery Host
|Jan 4
|DRogers
|1
|Who Doesn't Love Bacon?! (Apr '16)
|Jan 3
|What the he11
|11
Find what you want!
Search Panama City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC