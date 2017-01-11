Santa's on his way: Military helps ki...

Santa's on his way: Military helps kids follow fabled flight

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Jared Scott, makes sure NORAD's Santa tracker is working correctly at Tyndall Air Force Base on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 in Panama City, Fla. . FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2014, file photo, NORAD and U.S. Northern Command Chief of Staff Maj.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Panama City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
internet serv 2 hr Local Boy 2
Shelly the scammer (Aug '14) 5 hr local 856
Panamacitybeach spring break is dead (Mar '16) Jan 9 Fiesta Motel 4
john caylor arrested (Apr '16) Jan 5 Panamaed 17
Mystery Host Jan 4 DRogers 1
Who Doesn't Love Bacon?! (Apr '16) Jan 3 What the he11 11
News New Panama City Police Chief Named (Feb '13) Jan 3 Panamaed 29
See all Panama City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Panama City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Bay County was issued at January 12 at 9:36AM EST

Panama City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Panama City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Panama City, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,506 • Total comments across all topics: 277,838,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC