Santa's on his way: Military helps kids follow fabled flight
Jared Scott, makes sure NORAD's Santa tracker is working correctly at Tyndall Air Force Base on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 in Panama City, Fla. . FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2014, file photo, NORAD and U.S. Northern Command Chief of Staff Maj.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Panama City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|internet serv
|2 hr
|Local Boy
|2
|Shelly the scammer (Aug '14)
|5 hr
|local
|856
|Panamacitybeach spring break is dead (Mar '16)
|Jan 9
|Fiesta Motel
|4
|john caylor arrested (Apr '16)
|Jan 5
|Panamaed
|17
|Mystery Host
|Jan 4
|DRogers
|1
|Who Doesn't Love Bacon?! (Apr '16)
|Jan 3
|What the he11
|11
|New Panama City Police Chief Named (Feb '13)
|Jan 3
|Panamaed
|29
Find what you want!
Search Panama City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC