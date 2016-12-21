Panama City nurse's license suspended
A local nurse's license was suspended by emergency order last month after she was found to be under the influence of the powerful painkiller fentanyl while on the job. Amanda Nash previously worked at Bay Medical Center Sacred Heart and Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center as a registered nurse before her license was suspended following incidents at both hospitals.
