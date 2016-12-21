Gold coin, finest known of two, to go on public...
The 1861-P Coronet, Paquet Reverse, $20 gold double eagle carries modifications by U.S. Mint engraver Anthony C. Paquet to the original reverse by Chief Engraver James B. Longacre. Insured for $8 million, this 1861 Coronet, Paquet Reverse $20 gold double eagle will be part of a $16 million exhibit by Monaco Rare Coins Jan. 5 to 8 during the Florida United Numismatists convention in Fort Lauderdale.
