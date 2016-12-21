Gold coin, finest known of two, to go...

Gold coin, finest known of two, to go on public...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Coin World

The 1861-P Coronet, Paquet Reverse, $20 gold double eagle carries modifications by U.S. Mint engraver Anthony C. Paquet to the original reverse by Chief Engraver James B. Longacre. Insured for $8 million, this 1861 Coronet, Paquet Reverse $20 gold double eagle will be part of a $16 million exhibit by Monaco Rare Coins Jan. 5 to 8 during the Florida United Numismatists convention in Fort Lauderdale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coin World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Panama City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who Doesn't Love Bacon?! (Apr '16) 10 hr streaker 9
corruption in the 14th judicial district (Feb '13) 14 hr Panamaed 55
Shelly the scammer (Aug '14) Wed Goose 847
new found golf cart freedom Dec 25 ThomasA 9
john caylor arrested (Apr '16) Dec 24 Panamaed 14
News Ten years to Revelation (Dec '08) Dec 24 Crazy lady 7
Panama City Beach Drug King Pin Uses Crime Fami... (Jul '10) Dec 22 Poorpcbtrailortrash 21
See all Panama City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Panama City Forum Now

Panama City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Panama City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Panama City, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,191 • Total comments across all topics: 277,444,779

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC