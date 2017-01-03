Florida county commission to decide f...

Florida county commission to decide fate of land near Navy base

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Stars and Stripes

Bay County commissioners are slated to decide Tuesday whether to force developers to buy back property from the county next to the Navy base at no loss to taxpayers or enter into a deal in which taxpayers could lose $855,000. The commission at its 9 a.m. meeting at the Bay County Government Center, 840 W. 11th St., is scheduled to vote on tossing out a "buy provision" that would force the developers of Barefoot Palms property to pay the county back the $2.9 million it paid in May 2010 for 8.44 acres adjacent to Naval Support Activity Panama City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Panama City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
internet serv 23 hr pc bound 1
john caylor arrested (Apr '16) Thu Panamaed 17
Mystery Host Wed DRogers 1
Shelly the scammer (Aug '14) Wed wow 852
Who Doesn't Love Bacon?! (Apr '16) Tue What the he11 11
News New Panama City Police Chief Named (Feb '13) Jan 3 Panamaed 29
Lynn Haven Music Thread (May '12) Jan 2 Musikologist 17
See all Panama City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Panama City Forum Now

Panama City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Panama City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Panama City, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,857 • Total comments across all topics: 277,656,648

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC