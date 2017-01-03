Florida county commission to decide fate of land near Navy base

Bay County commissioners are slated to decide Tuesday whether to force developers to buy back property from the county next to the Navy base at no loss to taxpayers or enter into a deal in which taxpayers could lose $855,000. The commission at its 9 a.m. meeting at the Bay County Government Center, 840 W. 11th St., is scheduled to vote on tossing out a "buy provision" that would force the developers of Barefoot Palms property to pay the county back the $2.9 million it paid in May 2010 for 8.44 acres adjacent to Naval Support Activity Panama City.

