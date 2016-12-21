Education Encore preps for new semester Posted at
Gulf Coast State College Gulf/Franklin Campus will launch its next semester of adult-focused Education Encore classes in January with registration opening next month. The encore program, which offers non-credit classes across a range of topics and interests, will begin Jan. 25, and according to coordinator Quen Lamb, this year's curriculum will undergo an expansion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star.
Add your comments below
Panama City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shelly the scammer (Aug '14)
|10 hr
|Goose
|847
|Who Doesn't Love Bacon?! (Apr '16)
|17 hr
|GoAway
|8
|new found golf cart freedom
|Dec 25
|ThomasA
|9
|john caylor arrested (Apr '16)
|Dec 24
|Panamaed
|14
|Ten years to Revelation (Dec '08)
|Dec 24
|Crazy lady
|7
|Panama City Beach Drug King Pin Uses Crime Fami... (Jul '10)
|Dec 22
|Poorpcbtrailortrash
|21
|City hires attorney, pursues BP fine dollars
|Dec 22
|Panamaed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Panama City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC