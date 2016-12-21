Daytona Beach bids farewell to 2016, hello to 2017
Receiving mixed reviews, this past year won't be dearly missed by some Daytona Beach residents and vacationers who spent their New Year's Eve on Daytona's Boardwalk and along Main Street. In a year filled with celebrity deaths, hurricanes that battered southern coasts and one of the most bitter presidential elections, some beach-goers were ready to say goodbye to the past year while others reminisced about the good times sprinkled throughout. "It was a roller coaster of a year," said Richard Iglesias of Miami, who was vacationing in Daytona with his fiance, Mari Mola.
