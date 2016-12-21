There are on the The Star story from Thursday, titled City hires attorney, pursues BP fine dollars. In it, The Star reports that:

Port St. Joe city commissioners decided last week on an attorney as they move into 2017 and did so after very little debate. Commissioners voted 4-1 during a special meeting to hire local attorney Clint McCahill to take over as attorney of record beginning Jan. 1. The city's attorney of five decades, Rish, Gibson and Scholz, announced in October it wished to sever its relationship with the city as of Dec. 31. Two came from attorneys out of Bay County, another from the Tallahassee firm that serves as consultant on redistricting and county-wide voting for the Board of County Commissioners.

