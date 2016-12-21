Child abuse charges upgraded in infant skull fracture case
April Lavern Zimmerman, 26, and Justin Lee Lanier, 27, appeared in court Wednesday on charges of aggravated child abuse, which were added a day earlier to the existing charges of child neglect with injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Panama City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shelly the scammer (Aug '14)
|19 min
|Goose
|844
|new found golf cart freedom
|5 hr
|GoodGrief
|8
|john caylor arrested (Apr '16)
|9 hr
|Panamaed
|14
|Panama City Beach Drug King Pin Uses Crime Fami... (Jul '10)
|Thu
|Poorpcbtrailortrash
|21
|City hires attorney, pursues BP fine dollars
|Thu
|Panamaed
|1
|corruption in the 14th judicial district (Feb '13)
|Thu
|Panamaed
|51
|Hey Hess, what happened to Tonya Mullins? (Aug '11)
|Thu
|Panamaed
|87
Find what you want!
Search Panama City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC