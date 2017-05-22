Pampa ISD Students Shelter in Place f...

Pampa ISD Students Shelter in Place for Suspicious Vehicle

May 22, 2017 Read more: MyHighPlains.com

At approximately 1 p.m., the Pampa Junior High School Resource Officer received a report from a concerned parent about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. When officers arrived on campus, the vehicle was no longer on the premises, and the campus status was changed to "shelter in place" with limited access.

