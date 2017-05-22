Pampa ISD Students Shelter in Place for Suspicious Vehicle
At approximately 1 p.m., the Pampa Junior High School Resource Officer received a report from a concerned parent about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. When officers arrived on campus, the vehicle was no longer on the premises, and the campus status was changed to "shelter in place" with limited access.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Pampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs in Pampa, Texas (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|PampaPeople
|31
|Pampa police make drug arrest, find meth lab (Apr '10)
|Apr '17
|Pampa resident
|11
|Hospital (Oct '13)
|Mar '17
|Pampaborn
|3
|McLean Texas fire (Mar '06)
|Mar '17
|John polk
|4
|bart & mark parks
|Mar '17
|arbrogast road
|2
|talk to your friends (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Perv
|2
|Dustin Tollison also goes by buddha
|Jan '17
|Geraldine Withers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC