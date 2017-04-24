Top of Texas Crime Stoppers: Stolen Motorcycles in Pampa

From last Sunday night to Monday morning, an unknown person or group of people stole two motorcycles, and attempted to steal at least one more from residents on the streets of Williston, Coffee, and Darby in Pampa. The two stolen motorcycles are described as a black in color 2007 Kawasaki, Texas License Plate 67TB3T and a black in color 2006 Yamaha V Star with Texas license plate 457E3H.

