Three dead following single-vehicle crash in Roberts County

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Amarillo.com

Three people have died in a one-vehicle crash in Roberts County on Wednesday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed. According to DPS reports, just after 5 a.m. a 2009 Chevy Silverado driven by Michael McCormick, 47, of Amarillo, was heading north on State Highway 70 approximately 25 miles north of Pampa when the SUV veered across the southbound lane, went off the road and rolled over.

