Fritch Police Chief Houston Gass has ...

Fritch Police Chief Houston Gass has big plans for department

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

For the first time in over two years, he's returning to the job that he nearly gave his life for. Although his story is a bit different than other officers, his goal is the same.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangs in Pampa, Texas (Jul '09) Apr 27 PampaPeople 31
News Pampa police make drug arrest, find meth lab (Apr '10) Apr 27 Pampa resident 11
Ashley Price Mar '17 Sarah 3
Hospital (Oct '13) Mar '17 Pampaborn 3
McLean Texas fire (Mar '06) Mar '17 John polk 4
bart & mark parks Mar '17 arbrogast road 2
talk to your friends (Sep '16) Feb '17 Perv 2
See all Pampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pampa Forum Now

Pampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Pampa, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,125 • Total comments across all topics: 280,725,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC