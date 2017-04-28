Denver City vs. Pampa Baseball 4-27-17

Denver City vs. Pampa Baseball 4-27-17

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Julie Barrientes recieves a ball on second base to get out a Pampa player. Denver City High School took on Pampa High School, Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Westerner Field in Lubbock, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangs in Pampa, Texas (Jul '09) Thu PampaPeople 31
News Pampa police make drug arrest, find meth lab (Apr '10) Thu Pampa resident 11
Ashley Price Mar 29 Sarah 3
Hospital (Oct '13) Mar '17 Pampaborn 3
McLean Texas fire (Mar '06) Mar '17 John polk 4
bart & mark parks Mar '17 arbrogast road 2
talk to your friends (Sep '16) Feb '17 Perv 2
See all Pampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pampa Forum Now

Pampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Pampa, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,414 • Total comments across all topics: 280,630,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC