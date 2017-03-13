Thornberry urges action on Panhandle wildfire assistance
U.S. Congressman Mac Thornberry is urging agriculture producers who have suffered livestock and property losses in the recent wildfires to file a Notice of Loss with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to begin the federal assistance process. A Notice of Loss must be filed within 30 days of the time of the loss by phone or in person at a local USDA county service center.
