Thornberry urges action on Panhandle wildfire assistance

Thursday Mar 9

U.S. Congressman Mac Thornberry is urging agriculture producers who have suffered livestock and property losses in the recent wildfires to file a Notice of Loss with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to begin the federal assistance process. A Notice of Loss must be filed within 30 days of the time of the loss by phone or in person at a local USDA county service center.

