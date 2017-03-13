Texas wildfire victim Cade Koch laid ...

Texas wildfire victim Cade Koch laid to rest, remembered for love he showed others

Monday Mar 13 Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Cade Koch, the sole victim of last week's Lipscomb County wildfire, was laid to rest Monday in a small cemetery where his family name has long been memorialized. Dozens of community members drove through blackened fields to get there, passing a wooden cross in the charred ground where Cade's pastor says the young man's truck stalled in the smoke.

