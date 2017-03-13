Texas wildfire victim Cade Koch laid to rest, remembered for love he showed others

Cade Koch, the sole victim of last week's Lipscomb County wildfire, was laid to rest Monday in a small cemetery where his family name has long been memorialized. Dozens of community members drove through blackened fields to get there, passing a wooden cross in the charred ground where Cade's pastor says the young man's truck stalled in the smoke.

