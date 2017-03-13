Texas wildfire victim Cade Koch laid to rest, remembered for love he showed others
Cade Koch, the sole victim of last week's Lipscomb County wildfire, was laid to rest Monday in a small cemetery where his family name has long been memorialized. Dozens of community members drove through blackened fields to get there, passing a wooden cross in the charred ground where Cade's pastor says the young man's truck stalled in the smoke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Pampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Price
|Mar 20
|George
|2
|Hospital (Oct '13)
|Mar 9
|Pampaborn
|3
|McLean Texas fire (Mar '06)
|Mar 7
|John polk
|4
|bart & mark parks
|Mar 2
|arbrogast road
|2
|talk to your friends
|Feb 28
|Perv
|2
|Dustin Tollison also goes by buddha
|Jan '17
|Geraldine Withers
|1
|Kellogs brown n root guys
|Jan '17
|Rockstar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC