Producers focus on long-term recovery following wildfires

Friday Mar 24 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Area producers are beginning to focus on long-term recovery plans after wildfires devastated more than 480,000 acres across the Texas Panhandle earlier this month. Thousands of hay bales, feed and wire from around the country have poured in to livestock supply points in Lipscomb, Pampa and Canadian.

