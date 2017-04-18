Pampa Firefighter Treated After House Fire Early Wednesday Morning
The Pampa Fire Department responded to a fire just before 5 a.m. on the 700 block of E. Locust Street. When firefighters arrived on scene the structure was fully involved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Price
|Mar 29
|Sarah
|3
|Hospital (Oct '13)
|Mar '17
|Pampaborn
|3
|McLean Texas fire (Mar '06)
|Mar '17
|John polk
|4
|bart & mark parks
|Mar '17
|arbrogast road
|2
|talk to your friends (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Perv
|2
|Dustin Tollison also goes by buddha
|Jan '17
|Geraldine Withers
|1
|Kellogs brown n root guys
|Jan '17
|Rockstar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC