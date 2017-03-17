Mexia couple hauls hay to stricken ra...

Mexia couple hauls hay to stricken ranchers

By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer When Mexia's Scott and Alisha Moore heard about the plight of ranchers in the Texas Panhandle who had lost all the grass on their land and had nothing to feed their cattle, they knew they had to do something. They had some hay left over from various hay-baling jobs they had done last year through their family business, so they took up a load of 23 round bales of hay to Pampa last Saturday, March 11. The Moores left Mexia at 3 a.m. Saturday for the 425-mile trip to the Panhandle.

