Landowners Need Help Rebuilding Fences After Fires
Land owners are not only dealing with the destruction of their land and loss of livestock in the last few days, the are also facing the costs of rebuilding. "One of the big losses with this fire is going to be fencing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hospital (Oct '13)
|Mar 9
|Pampaborn
|3
|McLean Texas fire (Mar '06)
|Mar 7
|John polk
|4
|bart & mark parks
|Mar 2
|arbrogast road
|2
|talk to your friends
|Feb 28
|Perv
|2
|Dustin Tollison also goes by buddha
|Jan '17
|Geraldine Withers
|1
|Kellogs brown n root guys
|Jan '17
|Rockstar
|1
|Ashley Price
|Jan '17
|goldenrule
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC