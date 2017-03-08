How to Help Area Firefighters and Evacuees
The Potter County Sheriff, Brian Thomas, says they are not in need of any food or water at this time. Drop off your donations at the fire station in Higgins on Highway 60, or at the Lipscomb county Sheriff's Office or Courthouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hospital (Oct '13)
|3 hr
|Pampaborn
|3
|McLean Texas fire (Mar '06)
|Mar 7
|John polk
|4
|bart & mark parks
|Mar 2
|arbrogast road
|2
|talk to your friends
|Feb 28
|Perv
|2
|Dustin Tollison also goes by buddha
|Jan '17
|Geraldine Withers
|1
|Kellogs brown n root guys
|Jan '17
|Rockstar
|1
|Ashley Price
|Jan '17
|goldenrule
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC