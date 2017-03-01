Dueling Pianists
Mount Vernon Music invites the public to attend "IT TAKES TWO" - an extraordinary program of music for piano and piano four hands on DvoATMA k, Ginastera, Ravel, Stravinsky and Piazzolla. Piano enthusiasts and lovers of music in general should not miss this pianistic tour de force by two outstanding artists in perfect sync with one other.
Pampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bart & mark parks
|Thu
|arbrogast road
|2
|talk to your friends
|Feb 28
|Perv
|2
|Dustin Tollison also goes by buddha
|Jan '17
|Geraldine Withers
|1
|Kellogs brown n root guys
|Jan '17
|Rockstar
|1
|Ashley Price
|Jan '17
|goldenrule
|1
|Place to rent
|Dec '16
|Out of towner
|1
|Hospital (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Pampaborn
|2
