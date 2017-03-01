Dueling Pianists

Dueling Pianists

Mount Vernon Music invites the public to attend "IT TAKES TWO" - an extraordinary program of music for piano and piano four hands on DvoATMA k, Ginastera, Ravel, Stravinsky and Piazzolla. Piano enthusiasts and lovers of music in general should not miss this pianistic tour de force by two outstanding artists in perfect sync with one other.

