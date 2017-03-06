Amarillo convicted felon pleads guilty to possessing 91 firearms
Pat Jarrett Helton, 43, of Amarillo, Texas, appeared in federal court and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Sidney A. Fitzwater to one count of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney John Parker of the Northern District of Texas. Helton faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.
