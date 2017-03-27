Agrilife to ranchers: Don't be reluct...

Agrilife to ranchers: Don't be reluctant to pick up hay

Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service said its three livestock supply points have an abundance of hay, but feel some ranchers are reluctant to come pick it up because 'someone may need it more.' Good people are the first to turn down help when they need it -- that's what volunteers at the livestock supply point in Pampa said of the ranchers turning down the donations.

