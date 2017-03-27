Agrilife to ranchers: Don't be reluctant to pick up hay
The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service said its three livestock supply points have an abundance of hay, but feel some ranchers are reluctant to come pick it up because 'someone may need it more.' Good people are the first to turn down help when they need it -- that's what volunteers at the livestock supply point in Pampa said of the ranchers turning down the donations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Pampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Price
|8 hr
|Sarah
|3
|Hospital (Oct '13)
|Mar 9
|Pampaborn
|3
|McLean Texas fire (Mar '06)
|Mar 7
|John polk
|4
|bart & mark parks
|Mar 2
|arbrogast road
|2
|talk to your friends (Sep '16)
|Feb 28
|Perv
|2
|Dustin Tollison also goes by buddha
|Jan '17
|Geraldine Withers
|1
|Kellogs brown n root guys
|Jan '17
|Rockstar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC