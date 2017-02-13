Storm's worst to come today

Storm's worst to come today

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: Amarillo.com

While Amarillo and Texas Panhandle residents woke Monday to find the occasional smattering of freezing rain falling from low, dark skies instead of snow, the National Weather Service says the worst is on the way. Most of the Texas Panhandle will be under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. today, with mainly snow expected through that time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun Soiled pharts 1,120
Dustin Tollison also goes by buddha Jan '17 Geraldine Withers 1
Kellogs brown n root guys Jan '17 Rockstar 1
Ashley Price Jan '17 goldenrule 1
Place to rent Dec '16 Out of towner 1
Hospital (Oct '13) Dec '16 Pampaborn 2
Christine hackney wolfe (Jul '15) Nov '16 Wow 4
See all Pampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pampa Forum Now

Pampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Pampa, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,714 • Total comments across all topics: 279,032,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC