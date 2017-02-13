Storm's worst to come today
While Amarillo and Texas Panhandle residents woke Monday to find the occasional smattering of freezing rain falling from low, dark skies instead of snow, the National Weather Service says the worst is on the way. Most of the Texas Panhandle will be under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. today, with mainly snow expected through that time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Pampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Dustin Tollison also goes by buddha
|Jan '17
|Geraldine Withers
|1
|Kellogs brown n root guys
|Jan '17
|Rockstar
|1
|Ashley Price
|Jan '17
|goldenrule
|1
|Place to rent
|Dec '16
|Out of towner
|1
|Hospital (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Pampaborn
|2
|Christine hackney wolfe (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|Wow
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC