More than just cookies: Area families keep Girl Scouts tradition alive

Like a grown-up Gerber baby in a Girl Scout vest, pink-cheeked and blonde Paylin German sat in the back of her father's car surrounded by colorful boxes of Thin Mints, Trios and Lemonades, a Donut Stop sign towering over them in a parking lot just off South Georgia Street. One of the 5-year-old's many customers, Cierra Hill, offered to purchase a box solely for Paylin's own enjoyment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.