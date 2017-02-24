More than just cookies: Area families...

More than just cookies: Area families keep Girl Scouts tradition alive

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Amarillo.com

Like a grown-up Gerber baby in a Girl Scout vest, pink-cheeked and blonde Paylin German sat in the back of her father's car surrounded by colorful boxes of Thin Mints, Trios and Lemonades, a Donut Stop sign towering over them in a parking lot just off South Georgia Street. One of the 5-year-old's many customers, Cierra Hill, offered to purchase a box solely for Paylin's own enjoyment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
McLean Texas fire (Mar '06) Tue John polk 4
bart & mark parks Mar 2 arbrogast road 2
talk to your friends Feb 28 Perv 2
Dustin Tollison also goes by buddha Jan '17 Geraldine Withers 1
Kellogs brown n root guys Jan '17 Rockstar 1
Ashley Price Jan '17 goldenrule 1
Place to rent Dec '16 Out of towner 1
See all Pampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pampa Forum Now

Pampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Pampa, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,341 • Total comments across all topics: 279,400,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC