Former Pampa resident arrested in Den...

Former Pampa resident arrested in Denver security guard murder

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Amarillo.com

Joshua Andrew Cummings, 37, formerly of Pampa, has been arrested and is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a Denver Regional Transportation District security officer who was gunned down around 11 p.m. Tuesday night outside of Denver's Union Station. In a statement of probable cause from the Denver Police Department, officers reported witnesses said Cummings stepped behind the RTD security officer, Scott Von Lanken, 56, uttered something and then almost immediately shot the officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr ContinuePhartzz 1,111
Dustin Tollison also goes by buddha Jan 19 Geraldine Withers 1
Kellogs brown n root guys Jan 14 Rockstar 1
Ashley Price Jan '17 goldenrule 1
Place to rent Dec '16 Out of towner 1
Hospital (Oct '13) Dec '16 Pampaborn 2
Christine hackney wolfe (Jul '15) Nov '16 Wow 4
See all Pampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pampa Forum Now

Pampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pampa, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,759 • Total comments across all topics: 278,840,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC