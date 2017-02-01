Former Pampa resident arrested in Denver security guard murder
Joshua Andrew Cummings, 37, formerly of Pampa, has been arrested and is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a Denver Regional Transportation District security officer who was gunned down around 11 p.m. Tuesday night outside of Denver's Union Station. In a statement of probable cause from the Denver Police Department, officers reported witnesses said Cummings stepped behind the RTD security officer, Scott Von Lanken, 56, uttered something and then almost immediately shot the officer.
Read more at Amarillo.com.
