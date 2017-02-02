Denver mosque leaders warned Homeland Security that RTD shooting...
A makeshift memorial builds up around a pole at 16th and Wynkoop where a security officer was killed identified as Scott Von Lanken, 56, of Loveland. Six hours after hosting a Christmas Eve lunch for recent converts to Islam, leaders of a Denver mosque sent an e-mail to federal authorities, warning them that a man named "Joshua" was becoming radicalized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Pampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Dustin Tollison also goes by buddha
|Jan 19
|Geraldine Withers
|1
|Kellogs brown n root guys
|Jan 14
|Rockstar
|1
|Ashley Price
|Jan '17
|goldenrule
|1
|Place to rent
|Dec '16
|Out of towner
|1
|Hospital (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Pampaborn
|2
|Christine hackney wolfe (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|Wow
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC