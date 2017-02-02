Denver mosque leaders warned Homeland...

Denver mosque leaders warned Homeland Security that RTD shooting...

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Denver Post

A makeshift memorial builds up around a pole at 16th and Wynkoop where a security officer was killed identified as Scott Von Lanken, 56, of Loveland. Six hours after hosting a Christmas Eve lunch for recent converts to Islam, leaders of a Denver mosque sent an e-mail to federal authorities, warning them that a man named "Joshua" was becoming radicalized.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 8 hr VanPhartzz 1,086
Dustin Tollison also goes by buddha Jan 19 Geraldine Withers 1
Kellogs brown n root guys Jan 14 Rockstar 1
Ashley Price Jan '17 goldenrule 1
Place to rent Dec '16 Out of towner 1
Hospital (Oct '13) Dec '16 Pampaborn 2
Christine hackney wolfe (Jul '15) Nov '16 Wow 4
See all Pampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pampa Forum Now

Pampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Pampa, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,226 • Total comments across all topics: 278,523,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC