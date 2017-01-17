Xcel power restoration to Panhandle s...

Xcel power restoration to Panhandle steady, Red Cross also providing help

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Amarillo.com

The number of Xcel Energy customers still without power stood at 9,000 as of this morning at 8 a.m., said Wes Reeves, media relations director for the company. Reeves said an additional 322 employees will arrive in the northeastern region of the Panhandle today, to assist with further restoration.

