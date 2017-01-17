Xcel power restoration to Panhandle steady, Red Cross also providing help
The number of Xcel Energy customers still without power stood at 9,000 as of this morning at 8 a.m., said Wes Reeves, media relations director for the company. Reeves said an additional 322 employees will arrive in the northeastern region of the Panhandle today, to assist with further restoration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Pampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|44 min
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Dustin Tollison also goes by buddha
|Jan 19
|Geraldine Withers
|1
|Kellogs brown n root guys
|Jan 14
|Rockstar
|1
|Ashley Price
|Jan '17
|goldenrule
|1
|Place to rent
|Dec '16
|Out of towner
|1
|Hospital (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Pampaborn
|2
|Christine hackney wolfe (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|Wow
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC