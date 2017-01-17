Xcel crews work to restore area power outages
More than 12,000 people are affected right now by ice-related outages in the panhandle. Xcel energy has been able to restore power to more than 17,000 customers so far.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|22 hr
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Kellogs brown n root guys
|Jan 14
|Rockstar
|1
|Ashley Price
|Jan 3
|goldenrule
|1
|Place to rent
|Dec 28
|Out of towner
|1
|Hospital (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Pampaborn
|2
|Christine hackney wolfe (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|Wow
|4
|Can't wait to spill the beans
|Nov '16
|Yep987
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC