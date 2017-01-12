Potential ice storm could make for ha...

Potential ice storm could make for hazardous driving

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Amarillo.com

After a week that felt more like spring than mid-January, the threat of nasty winter weather, including ice and snow, looms heavily over the coming weekend. The National Weather Service is predicting an icy winter storm will kick off the Texas Panhandle weekend, followed by inches of snow to cap off Sunday night.

Pampa, TX

