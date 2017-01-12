Pampa junior takes second in UIL finals

Pampa junior takes second in UIL finals

Thursday Jan 12

Pampa junior Garrett Bonner took home the silver medal at the UIL State Congressional Debate contest in Austin this week. He was the lone Texas Panhandle student to place in the top six of the 16 area state qualifiers in the six classifications.

