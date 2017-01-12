Pampa junior takes second in UIL finals
Pampa junior Garrett Bonner took home the silver medal at the UIL State Congressional Debate contest in Austin this week. He was the lone Texas Panhandle student to place in the top six of the 16 area state qualifiers in the six classifications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|JULIO
|1,032
|Kellogs brown n root guys
|Sat
|Rockstar
|1
|Ashley Price
|Jan 3
|goldenrule
|1
|Place to rent
|Dec 28
|Out of towner
|1
|Hospital (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Pampaborn
|2
|Christine hackney wolfe (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|Wow
|4
|Can't wait to spill the beans
|Nov '16
|Yep987
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC