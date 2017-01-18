More than 3,000 still without power
The total amount of Xcel Energy customers affected by Winter Storm Jupiter in the Texas Panhandle has been revised upward to 58,000 since Sunday, according to the company's spokesperson Wes Reeves. As of Wednesday evening, Xcel still had about 3,000 customers still without power.
