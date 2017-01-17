Icy Weather Causing Power Outages Across the High Plains
According to one of the company's representatives, close to 10,500 customers across the Texas Panhandle have been impacted by ice-related power outages. "We have restored about 4,500 of those customers, with about 6,000 still waiting to be reconnected," Wes Reeves said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Observer
|1,045
|Kellogs brown n root guys
|Sat
|Rockstar
|1
|Ashley Price
|Jan 3
|goldenrule
|1
|Place to rent
|Dec 28
|Out of towner
|1
|Hospital (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Pampaborn
|2
|Christine hackney wolfe (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|Wow
|4
|Can't wait to spill the beans
|Nov '16
|Yep987
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC