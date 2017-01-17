Icy Weather Causing Power Outages Acr...

Icy Weather Causing Power Outages Across the High Plains

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: MyHighPlains.com

According to one of the company's representatives, close to 10,500 customers across the Texas Panhandle have been impacted by ice-related power outages. "We have restored about 4,500 of those customers, with about 6,000 still waiting to be reconnected," Wes Reeves said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr Observer 1,045
Kellogs brown n root guys Sat Rockstar 1
Ashley Price Jan 3 goldenrule 1
Place to rent Dec 28 Out of towner 1
Hospital (Oct '13) Dec '16 Pampaborn 2
Christine hackney wolfe (Jul '15) Nov '16 Wow 4
Can't wait to spill the beans Nov '16 Yep987 2
See all Pampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pampa Forum Now

Pampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Pampa, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,647 • Total comments across all topics: 277,997,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC