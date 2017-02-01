High Plains Cities Offering Tree Limb...

High Plains Cities Offering Tree Limb Drop-Off Locations

Monday Jan 16 Read more: MyHighPlains.com

In the wake of the recent ice storm, City of Pampa and City of Vega crews are offering places for residents to bring downed tree limbs. The City of Vega is allowing residents to drop off downed tree limbs and branches at the baseball field parking lot in the roped off area.

