Winter coat drive gets 1,000 donations
Coats, jackets, fleeces, a box of miscellaneous winter items, toys and even a bag of hand-knit winter hats were donated Monday to the Amarillo office of Refugee Services of Texas through Just Serve, a service project organized in the United States by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "I'm totally blown away; I was hoping for 150 to 250 coats," said Hall, Just Serve project director for the Amarillo Stake.
Pampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hospital (Oct '13)
|Dec 6
|Pampaborn
|2
|Christine hackney wolfe (Jul '15)
|Nov 30
|Wow
|4
|Can't wait to spill the beans
|Nov '16
|Yep987
|2
|talk to your friends
|Sep '16
|hillary for presi...
|1
|Nicole larue (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|Nicole larue
|2
|Pampa police officer (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|Old school
|14
|Pampa police make drug arrest, find meth lab (Apr '10)
|Sep '16
|Old school
|10
