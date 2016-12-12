Winter coat drive gets 1,000 donations

Coats, jackets, fleeces, a box of miscellaneous winter items, toys and even a bag of hand-knit winter hats were donated Monday to the Amarillo office of Refugee Services of Texas through Just Serve, a service project organized in the United States by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "I'm totally blown away; I was hoping for 150 to 250 coats," said Hall, Just Serve project director for the Amarillo Stake.

