No Charge! Pampa Businessman Tells Mom to Buy Presents for Kids Instead of Paying for Service
Rather than charging a Pampa woman for checking her heater, the owner of Hall Heating and Air gave her another option on how to spend her money. "She was standing there holding her money and saying how much do I owe you, and I just set the bill down and told her to have a Merry Christmas."
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Place to rent
|Wed
|Out of towner
|1
|Hospital (Oct '13)
|Dec 6
|Pampaborn
|2
|Christine hackney wolfe (Jul '15)
|Nov 30
|Wow
|4
|Can't wait to spill the beans
|Nov '16
|Yep987
|2
|talk to your friends
|Sep '16
|hillary for presi...
|1
|Nicole larue (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|Nicole larue
|2
|Pampa police officer (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|Old school
|14
Find what you want!
Search Pampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC