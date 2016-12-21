No Charge! Pampa Businessman Tells Mo...

No Charge! Pampa Businessman Tells Mom to Buy Presents for Kids Instead of Paying for Service

Monday Dec 19

Rather than charging a Pampa woman for checking her heater, the owner of Hall Heating and Air gave her another option on how to spend her money. "She was standing there holding her money and saying how much do I owe you, and I just set the bill down and told her to have a Merry Christmas."

