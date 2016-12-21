Fires rage east of Skellytown

Fires rage east of Skellytown

Friday Dec 16 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Firefighters extinguished a small fire west of that area around 9 Friday morning, but strong winds reignited the flames around 12:30 in the afternoon, according to Carson County Sheriff Loren Brand. As of 4:30, authorities estimate 3,000 acres have burned.

Pampa, TX

