Busing jobs to the Panhandle
Panhandle Workforce Solutions has a new mobile office that it is sending to rural communities beginning next month. The Texas Panhandle's workforce development board hopes a new mobile office will allow it to better reach the area's rural communities where residents typically have limited access to social services.
Pampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Curious
|1,018
|Ashley Price
|Jan 3
|goldenrule
|1
|Place to rent
|Dec 28
|Out of towner
|1
|Hospital (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Pampaborn
|2
|Christine hackney wolfe (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|Wow
|4
|Can't wait to spill the beans
|Nov '16
|Yep987
|2
|talk to your friends
|Sep '16
|hillary for presi...
|1
