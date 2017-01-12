Busing jobs to the Panhandle

Busing jobs to the Panhandle

Thursday Dec 29

Panhandle Workforce Solutions has a new mobile office that it is sending to rural communities beginning next month. The Texas Panhandle's workforce development board hopes a new mobile office will allow it to better reach the area's rural communities where residents typically have limited access to social services.

