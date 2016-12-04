Bringing people together

Jose Gomez carried high a wooden crucifix at the front of the 20th Diocesan Celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe parade Sunday as the crowd processed from the church at S.E. 12th Ave. and S. Houston Street through downtown to Amarillo Civic Center Complex, where a mass was conducted by Bishop Patrick J. Zurek. The Imaculada Concepcion dancers from Perryton danced down SE 12th Ave. on Sunday afternoon during the 20th Diocesan Celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe parade.

