Torrance Memorial gets largest donati...

Torrance Memorial gets largest donation ever to nonteaching U.S. hospital

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Torrance Memorial Medical Center will announce Thursday that Palos Verdes Estates philanthropists Richard and Melanie Lundquist will give what's being called the largest single-donor contribution to a nonteaching hospital. The money will be spent on establishing two new medical institutes, said Torrance Memorial officials, who will announce the gift at 8 a.m. at the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palos Verdes Estates Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Thu Human 219
News Arraignment today for stabbing suspect involved... (Mar '08) Jun 13 WhipitthrutheGlass 72
News Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10) Jun 12 Theresa moreno 18
Redondo Beach & Lawndale one city? Jun 7 CalyPsyD 1
News Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru... Jun 6 Yaya 1
News JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09) Jun 1 PHD2184 13
News Treasure Hunt returns (Aug '09) May '17 parand 4
See all Palos Verdes Estates Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palos Verdes Estates Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at June 24 at 9:28AM PDT

Palos Verdes Estates Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palos Verdes Estates Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Palos Verdes Esta...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,845 • Total comments across all topics: 281,994,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC