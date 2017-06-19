Torrance Memorial gets largest donation ever to nonteaching U.S. hospital
Torrance Memorial Medical Center will announce Thursday that Palos Verdes Estates philanthropists Richard and Melanie Lundquist will give what's being called the largest single-donor contribution to a nonteaching hospital. The money will be spent on establishing two new medical institutes, said Torrance Memorial officials, who will announce the gift at 8 a.m. at the hospital.
